P.E.I. reports a slight increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations Monday
Prince Edward Island is reporting hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have gone up since the province's last update on Friday.
As of Monday, there are nine people in hospital with COVID-19 – up three since Friday.
Of those in hospital, two were admitted due to COVID-19, and seven were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive for the virus on or after admission.
The province is not reporting any new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
P.E.I. has reported a total of 16 COVID-19-related deaths during the pandemic.
According to the province's website, health officials have identified 1,327 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
P.E.I. has reported an average of 427 cases per day over the last seven days.
Currently, the Island is reporting 4,241 active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has announced 17,623 positive cases.
P.E.I.'s dashboard did not provide an update on vaccinations Monday.
OUTBREAKS
Public health provided an update on locations with COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings:
Long-term care facilities:
- The Garden Home
- The Summerset Manor
There are currently 44 early learning childcare centres affected by COVID-19.
Of those centres:
- 27 are open
- five are closed
- 12 are operating in a modified or reduced capacity
Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch and Commission scolaire de langue française.