P.E.I. reports decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations; no update on deaths this week

Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but a decrease in hospitalizations in its weekly update.

P.E.I. did not provide an update on deaths, however, according to the province's website, information related to deaths will be updated in the next weekly COVID-19 update on June 7.

As of last week, P.E.I. had reported 33 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, there are seven people in hospital with the virus -- down five people from last week’s report.

Of those in hospital, three were admitted due to COVID-19 and four tested positive on or after admission.

Currently, there is no one in intensive care due to COVID-19 on P.E.I.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

As of May 25, P.E.I. was reporting outbreaks in two long-term care homes:

Andrews of Summerside

Tignish Seniors Home Community Care

NEW CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 476 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update – 22 more cases than the 454 new cases reported last week.

Over the last week, there have been an average of 68 new cases per day on the island, an increase of three from the 65 average daily new cases reported last week.

Currently, there are 590 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

An average of 286 PCR tests have been conducted daily at provincial COVID-19 testing sites over the last seven days. Of those, 24 per cent came back positive, a slight decrease compared to last week.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 38,054 COVID-19 cases to date.

Data from P.E.I.'s weekly COVID-19 update can be found on its website.