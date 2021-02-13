Prince Edward Island has announced the detection of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant (aka the U.K. variant) in the province – the first of its kind on the island.

On Saturday, the province held a press conference to provide an update on its COVID-19 situation.

While no new cases were announced – active cases remain at two – a previously reported case of COVID-19 from Feb. 4 was discovered to be the B.1.1.7 variant. The case involves a man in his 20s who recently returned from international travel.

P.E.I.’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Heather Morrison, noted the man did exactly what was required of him. Following arrival in the province, he immediately went into self-isolation at a location separate and apart from others and has had no close contacts while in self-isolation.

This is a developing story; more to come.