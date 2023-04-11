P.E.I. reports drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations steady

Prince Edward Island is reporting a drop in COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly update.

The province didn’t report any new deaths.

Data in Tuesday’s report covers April 2 to April 8.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people in hospital because of COVID-19 rose to six last week, compared to five in the previous reporting period.

As of Saturday, one person was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.

CASES AND TESTING

The report shows new cases fell to 98, compared to 146 last week.

Over that time, an average of 86 tests were performed per day. That includes both PCR and rapid tests.

Almost 17 per cent of people tested were positive for the virus. Their median age was 64.

OUTBREAKS

The number of reported COVID-19 outbreaks stayed steady at three. One of the latest outbreaks is in a long-term care or community care facility, while two others are in other settings.

A full breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 report is available online.