P.E.I. reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases

Health officials on P.E.I. are reporting no new deaths, and a drop in hospitalizations and cases in the province’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The data reported Tuesday covers the last seven days.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 27 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from 32 last week. Of those in hospital, six were admitted because of the virus, while 21 were admitted for other reasons and tested positive on or after admission.

The province says most people who require hospitalization are in their 60s and 70s. The second leading age group is people over 80.

CASES AND TESTING

The number of new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. fell from 1,388 to 1,011. More than 39.3 per cent of people tested were positive. That figure includes both PCR and rapid tests.

There have been an average of 145 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days on P.E.I., compared to 199 last week.

There are now 1,698 active cases on P.E.I.

Since the start of the pandemic, the majority of cases — 31.4 per cent — have been in people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There is currently a COVID-19 outbreak in Unit 7 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

There are also outbreaks at six long-term and community-care facilities:

Le Chez Nous Community Care

Burnside Community Care

Andrews of Stratford

Phillips Residence

PE Home Sunrise Household & Red Rock Inn

Atlantic Baptist Home

COVID-19 case data can be found on the province's website.