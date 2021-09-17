P.E.I. reports eight new COVID-19 cases Friday; active infections rise to 43

Prince Edward Island is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health office, said four of the cases involve individuals under the age of 10, two involve individuals in their 20s and two are individuals in their 50s.

Public Health says two individuals are close contacts of previously reported cases linked to the outbreak at West Royalty Elementary School in Charlottetown.

Six individuals recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada. Morrison says contact tracing is complete and they are self-isolating.

P.E.I. currently has 43 active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has reported 278 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURES

Public health in P.E.I. also announced two possible COVID-19 exposures in Charlottetown.

Anyone who visited either of the locations during the specified time should monitor closely for smptoms of COVID-19.

Atlantic Superstore (465 University Ave., Charlottetown)

Monday, Sept. 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.



Vogue Optical (5 Brackley Point Road, Charlottetown)

Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m.

FLIGHT EXPOSURES

Two flight exposures were also announced by P.E.I. on Friday.

Anyone who travelled on the following flights are asked to closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Air Canada flight 638 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Wednesday, Sept. 15

West Jet flight 630 from Calgary to Charlottetown on Thursday, Sept. 16

Public Health is reminding that anyone, including students, teachers and staff, at École La-Belle-Cloche who is a close contact of the case announced Thursday will be contacted directly by public health for isolation and testing instructions.

"Close contacts of this case will be asked to get tested on Monday, Sept. 20 at the Charlottetown Testing Clinic (64 Park St.) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or at the Montague Testing Clinic (14 Rosedale Rd.) between 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.," wrote public health in a news release.

All students and staff at École La-Belle-Cloche who are not identified as close contacts should monitor themselves for symptoms.

A public update on the results of the school-wide testing at West Royalty Elementary School will be provided on Saturday.