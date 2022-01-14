P.E.I. reports first COVID-19 related deaths; 8 in hospital with virus Friday

Prince Edward Island is reporting the province's first two deaths related to COVID-19.

In a news release Friday, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says the deaths involve an individual between the ages of 60 and 79 and an individual over the age of 79.

“I have been advised that two individuals have passed away related to COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island,” said Morrison. “This is an extremely sad time for their family, friends, and loved ones and I want to extend my sincere condolences to all those who are grieving the loss of these two individuals.”

To respect the privacy of the families, Morrison says no further details of the deaths will be released at this time.

“Like all Islanders, I received this news of our first deaths related to COVID-19 with a heavy heart,” said Premier Dennis King. “This is not an easy announcement to make and on behalf of all Islanders I want to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these individuals.”

EIGHT IN HOSPITAL WITH COVID-19

Morrison says there are eight people in hospital being treated for COVID-19 as of Friday, one of whom is in intensive care.

Of the eight in hospital, one person was admitted for another reason but is also positive for the virus.

UPDATE ON OUTBREAKS

An update was also provided on outbreaks that are happening across the island.

Those updates include:

Atlantic Baptist long-term care facility in Charlottetown

Now a total of 16 cases of COVID-19 confirmed

Testing is ongoing

Containment measures are in place

Garden Home long-term care facility in Charlottetown

There are still 13 residents and three staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19

Miscouche Villa community care facility in Miscouche

No new cases to report

Testing underway Friday

Early-learning and childcare centres across P.E.I.

Three additional centres with cases or clusters of COVID-19 (a total of 14)

Four of the facilities are open, eight are closed and two are open offering modified or limited services

Shelters and outreach services

Two new cases of COVID-19 (nine total) related to this outbreak among individuals who regularly access shelters and outreach services in Charlottetown

A number of test results are still pending

Morrison says there are also a number of other outbreaks at workplaces across P.E.I.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, Jan. 12, 95.9 per cent of eligible Island residents aged 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 92.6 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Fifty-six-point-one per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose.

NEW CASES

Public health announced 225 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 195 recoveries, bringing the total number of active infections to 1,994.

To date, there have been 3,861 positive COVID-19 cases on P.E.I.

COVID-19 TESTING

In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, health officials say testing will continue to be limited to the following individuals until further notice:

symptomatic individuals

close contacts of positive cases

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate until they are able to be tested and continue to isolate after being tested until a negative result is received.

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.