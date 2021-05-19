P.E.I. reports five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, three connected to Charlottetown daycare

Prince Edward Island is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, including three connected to the outbreak at a Charlottetown daycare.

According to Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, three of the new cases involve individuals in their 20s, all close household contacts of a previously reported case linked to the Leaps and Bounds Childcare Centre in Charlottetown.

Morrison says the three individuals have been in self-isolation since being identified as close contacts last week.

The first case at the Leaps and Bounds Childcare Centre was identified on Thursday. Since then, five additional cases have been connected to the daycare.

On Saturday the province announced that all other children and staff at the daycare had tested negative, but would continue to self-isolate for 14 days and be tested again between days 4-6 and 9-11 of their isolation.

Wednesday’s other two new cases involve two individuals, both in their 30s, who recently travelled to P.E.I. from outside of Atlantic Canada. Both individuals are self-isolating as required and being checked on daily by public health.

Health officials are also reporting a potential exposure related to a child-care centre in Eastern P.E.I.

Out of an abundance of caution, the centre, which has not been named, is now closed and all children and staff have been advised to get tested. Public health says more information will be released later Wednesday.

P.E.I. currently has 14 active cases of COVID-19. The province has had a total of 199 positive cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

