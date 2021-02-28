Prince Edward Island is reporting five new COVID-19 cases on the island Sunday, with the active total rising to 18. Double digit COVID case counts in Sudbury for two days in a row Sudbury's health unit has reported back-to-back days of double digit COVID-19 daily case counts. A warm but windy start to the new week in Calgary Clouds begin to clear overnight in Calgary with plenty of sun to begin the new week. Winds remain gusty at times across southwestern Alberta and wind speeds for Calgary to Medicine Hat also pick up Monday afternoon. Collectibles market booming during COVID-19 pandemic With so many people staying close to home and not spending money at restaurants or bars, some have more disposable income than other years.