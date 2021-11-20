P.E.I. reports four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday; 16 active remain

Prince Edward Island is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says the cases involve an individual in their 50s, an individual in their 30s, and two people in their 20s.

One case is a close contact of a previously reported case, two cases are linked to a cluster in Prince County, and the other case is related to travel outside of the province.

Public health on the island says all four individuals are self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.

Prince Edward Island has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the last four days, including a cluster of 11 cases related to Prince County, which includes outbreaks in two workplaces. The workplaces do not provide services to the public and are not considered public exposure sites.

Morrison says the situation is being managed with contact tracing, testing and isolating of close contacts.

“All Island residents are reminded of the importance of not letting our guard down. Now is not the time to be complacent," said Morrison. "It is still extremely important that we all continue to respect public health measures like staying home when sick, wearing a mask in indoor public places, getting tested even with mild symptoms, and washing hands regularly.”

Prince Edward Island currently has 16 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 343 positive cases since the pandemic began.

POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURES

Health officials on P.E.I. also announced three potential COVID-19 exposure sites on Saturday.

Anyone who visited any of the following locations during the specified date and time who is not fully vaccinated should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. If any symptoms develop, individuals should be re-tested.

Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure and if any symptoms develop, they should visit a drop-in testing clinic.

Morrison’s Truck Salvage (795 Hebron Road, Coleman)

Monday, Nov. 15 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Spa Total Fitness Centre (670 University Avenue, Charlottetown)

Tuesday, Nov. 16 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

CARI Complex (550 University Avenue, Charlottetown)

Monday, Nov. 15 between 8:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 between 7:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

FLIGHT EXPOSURE

Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing site.