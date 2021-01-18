Health officials in Prince Edward Island identified four new COVID-19 cases on Monday, increasing the total number of active cases in the province to 10.

Three of the new cases are linked to travel outside Atlantic Canada. They include:

A woman in her 20s

A man in his 40s

A man in his 50s

The fourth case reported on Monday involves a woman in her 50s who was a close contact of a previously reported case.

All four individuals are self-isolating as required and contact tracing is underway.

Prince Edward Island’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says the four new cases are not related to each other.

To date, P.E.I. has had 108 positive cases of COVID-19.

POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURE

Anyone who was on the following flight is being asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms developed, Islanders are asked to visit a drop-in testing clinic to get tested.

Air Canada Flight AC8302 on Jan. 14

From Montreal to Charlottetown

Symptoms may develop up to, and including, Jan. 28

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.