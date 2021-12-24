P.E.I reports highest single-day COVID-19 case increase, 40 new cases Friday

Prince Edward Island is reporting its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 with 40 new cases Friday.

The previous record for a single-day case increase was on Thursday, when 35 new infections were announced.

P.E.I. currently has 198 active cases of the virus.

To date, the province has reported 621 cases of COVID-19.

The province did not provide an update on vaccinations on Friday.

TESTING RESTRICTIONS

To preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, the province will be limiting testing to the following until further notice:

Symptomatic individuals;

Close contacts identified by Public Health;

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry; and

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test.

Public health says those who do not have symptoms and are presenting for testing related to travel will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Due to high demand, online test results are delayed and may take several days to appear, despite the result.