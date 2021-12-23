P.E.I. reports highest single-day COVID-19 case increase with 35 new infections; new restrictions announced

Prince Edward Island is imposing stronger COVID-19 restrictions as the province announces new record COVID-19 numbers on Thursday.

“These additional steps to limit gatherings and contacts are in efforts to prevent further community transmission of COVID-19 in our province," said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

Effective 8:00 am Dec. 24, the following measures will be in effect until Jan. 8, 2022:

Wedding receptions, funeral receptions and wakes/visitations will not be permitted.

All organized gatherings, such as worship services, theatres, wedding and funeral ceremonies, concerts, etc. must operate with a maximum of 50 people with physical distancing with individuals from different households. Venues may have up to 50 per cent capacity, with a maximum of 50 participants plus staff and officiants. Multiple cohorts of 50 are not permitted

Worship services can only have one person singing, no choirs or congregational singing is permitted.

Day camps will be limited to participant groups of 15 over the span of one day with physical distancing and masks. (This does not include licensed early learning and child-care centres or licensed school-aged centres, as they are already operating with elevated precautions in place.)

These new measures are in addition to existing temporary measures announced to date, including:

Gyms, fitness facilities and retail can operate up to 50 per cent capacity with physical distancing and masks.

Restaurants can operate up to 50 per cent capacity with physical distancing among tables, a limit of 10 people per table, and food premises and licensed establishments must stop food and beverage service at approximately 11:00 pm and close by midnight.

More information on public health measures currently in place can be found on the province's website.

35 NEW CASES

Morrison also announced 35 new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the highest single-day case increase since the pandemic began.

The previous record for a single-day case increase was on Wednesday, when 33 new infections were announced.

P.E.I. currently has 165 active cases of the virus.

To date, the province has reported 588 cases of COVID-19.

The province did not provide an update on vaccinations on Thursday.

P.E.I. SCHOOLS MOVING TO REMOTE LEARNING

Out of an abundance of caution and to prevent further spread of the Omicron variant, Morrison says schools across the province will remain closed to students until Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Remote learning for students will begin on Jan. 4, 2022.

Schools will begin contacting students on Jan. 4 to ensure they have access to the necessary technology. Learning materials and tasks will be available on school websites and Google Classrooms and Sites.

“The health and well-being of our school community continues to remain at the forefront of all our decisions,” said Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson. “This move to remote learning will allow students to continue to learn, and respect the additional public health measures our CPHO currently has in place to protect Islanders. We hope that today’s decision will provide clarity and certainty to parents, guardians, students and staff as they prepare for the new year.”

The province says parents will be contacted directly to go over the remote learning procedures.

"Employers are encouraged to be flexible with parents who are arranging for childcare," wrote the province in a release on Thursday.

"Respite care will be put in place throughout the week for students with special needs who are currently supported by a school Educational Assistant (EA) or Youth Service Worker (YSW)," added the release. "Parents or guardians who are interested in receiving this support can email respite@edu.pe.ca if their student is in the English school system, and CSLF@edu.pe.caif they are in the French school system,"