P.E.I. reports no COVID-19 deaths, drop in cases, hospitalizations

There was a drop in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on P.E.I. last week, according to data released by the province Tuesday.

Data in the report covers Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, 2022.

No COVID-19-related deaths are being reported from that time.

HOSPITLIZATIONS

The number of hospitalizations fell to four in this week’s report, compared to five the week before.

No one was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit as of Saturday.

So far, 359 people on the Island have been admitted to hospital because of the virus.

CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 162 new cases of COVID-19, compared to 198 the week before. This number includes both PCR and rapid tests.

An average of 108 COVID-19 tests were performed on the Island last week. More than 21 per cent of them came back positive.

The median age of the people who tested positive in this reporting period was 64.

OUTBREAKS

As of Saturday, there was one outbreak declared on the Island, the province says it was in a facility other than a long-term care or community care home.

P.E.I. COVID-19 REPORT DEC. 18 TO 24

Prince Edward Island reported a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a steadying of new cases from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24.

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported from that time and the number of hospitalizations fell to five, compared to 10 the week before.

CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. reported 198 COVID-19 cases last week, the same number reported the week before.

OUTBREAKS

As of Dec. 24, there were two COVID-19 outbreaks on P.E.I., both at either long-term care or community care facilities.