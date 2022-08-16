P.E.I. reports no COVID-19 deaths, drop in cases, hospitalizations in weekly report

The Prince Edward Island government is reporting a drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in its weekly report.

No new COVID-19 deaths are being reported in the province. To date, P.E.I. has reported 52 deaths related to the virus.

The data released Tuesday covers the last seven days.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 10 people in hospital with COVID-19 on P.E.I., compared to 19 last week.

Of those in hospital, four were admitted because of COVID-19 and six tested positive for the virus on or after admission.

To date, the province says the majority of people who’ve required hospitalization — 42.8 per cent — have been in the 60s and 70s.

CASES AND TESTING

The number of new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. fell from 776 to 571. More than 31 per cent of people tested were positive for the virus.

There was an average of 81 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. over the last seven days, compared to 112 last week.

There are currently 818 active cases of COVID-19 on the island, down from 1,116 the week before.

The majority of cases — 31.2 per cent — have been among people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There are currently outbreaks at the following four long-term care and community care facilities