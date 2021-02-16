Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting no active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Two previously reported cases are now considered recovered, dropping the number of active cases in the province to two.

During a news update on Tuesday, P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said it does not appear that there has been transmission of the U.K. variant in P.E.I.

"The arrival of a variant strain was not unexpected, and is not cause for alarm," said Morrison. "However, the variant does remind us that while we are growing COVID weary, now is not the time to let our guard down."

On Saturday, P.E.I. confirmed a case of the U.K. variant B.1.1.7 had been detected in the province, involving a man in his 20s who recently returned from international travel.

Morrison says that following arrival in the province, the man immediately went into self-isolation at a location separate and apart from others and has had no close contacts while in self-isolation.

Morrison also says that P.E.I. is looking at the possibility of sending positive tests to Nova Scotia, rather than the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for sequencing to determine if positive cases are variant strains.

"We have started conversations with Nova Scotia, because they might be able to do some sequencing there. They have also been sending their positive cases to the National Microbiology Lab but if we could do it more regionally, it may increase the turnaround time and make it a little faster, so that conversation is ongoing," said Morrison.

Prince Edward Island has identified a total of 114 positive cases of the virus since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, 112 of those cases are considered recovered, and the province currently has two active cases of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, P.E.I. has completed 94,192 negative tests.

TESTING CLINICS CLOSED TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Due to Tuesday's freezing rain storm, all COVID-19 testing clinics and cough and fever clinics in P.E.I. have been closed.

"If you have symptoms of COVID-19 that do not require immediate care, please stay home and self-isolate until you are able to get your test and the test result," said Marion Dowling, P.E.I.'s chief of nursing.

The phone line for people age 80 and over to book vaccination clinics is also not running Tuesday afternoon due to weather, but is expected to be back on line Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UPDATE ON VACCINES

As of Saturday, 10,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to P.E.I. residents, including over 4,900 second doses.

Morrison adds that 2,500 individuals age 80 and over have already booked their appointments to be immunized in clinics that will begin ‘later this month’.

P.E.I received a smaller dose of Moderna vaccine this week, with 700 doses of the expected 1,200 doses being sent to Canada's northern territories. Morrison says future shipments are expected as scheduled.

"This decision was made by the federal government, and it is understandable given the special challenges in Canada's North," said Morrison. "However, we are expecting to receive a steady weekly supply of the Pfizer vaccine for the remainder of February and all of March, with substantial increases expected between April and June."

Morrison also said that rotational workers and truck drivers who have registered with the province will soon be contacted with appointment dates for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada's COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.