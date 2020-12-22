P.E.I. Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Seven active cases remain in the province.

The province last reported a case on Saturday, involving a woman in her 50s who travelled domestically outside of Atlantic Canada, and returned to the province Dec. 17. She is self-isolating and being followed by public health.

P.E.I. has had a total of 91 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s Chief Medical Officer of Health, 87 per cent of the P.E.I.'s cases are reported to travel off the island.

As of Tuesday, P.E.I. health has received 74,496 negative test results.

TRAVEL TO P.E.I FOR HOLIDAYS

Family members who travel to P.E.I. are required to self-isolate for 14 days. Morrison says that means they are required to stay on their property, except to seek medical care.

“I plead with anyone travelling to P.E.I. over the holidays, or returning from travel, to adhere to the self-isolation rules. No one wants to be responsible for transmitting COVID-19 to their loved ones,” said Morrison.

According to Morrison, there are currently 900 households in self-isolation in P.E.I.

Morrison also said public health will be increasing their enforcement of self-isolation, including random checks.

“Over the past few days, 55 random checks were completed on people who were in self-isolation. There were no issues in 52 of those situations, the remaining three situations remain under investigation, and it is too early to confirm if anyone will be charged,” said Morrison.

FIRST VACCINES ADMINISTERED WEDNESDAY

P.E.I. public health administered the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

“By the end of today approximately 1,500 Islanders will have received their first dose of the vaccine,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s Chief Medical Officer of Health. “The remaining individuals will receive the vaccine next week.”

Morrison expects that by the end of next week, approximately 1,950 frontline health-care workers will have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and be scheduled to receive a booster in 21 days.

"There will be vaccine for all Islanders to receive it, although it will take months for everyone to be vaccinated," said Morrison. "P.E.I. will receive regular shipments of the Pfizer vaccine in the coming months, and once approved, we expect to receive monthly shipments of the Moderna vaccine beginning in early 2021."

Testing clinics will be closed on Christmas Day, and hours will be modified over the holidays. P.E.I. public health encourages residents to call 811 to arrange testing over the holidays. Regular hours will resume on Jan. 4.

Morrison also spoke to the reports of a mutation of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain, saying that it is a normal part of a pandemic's evolution, and there is no need for Islanders to be concerned at this time."

“It is a normal phenomenon for viruses to mutate so these changes are not unexpected, but at this point there is no reason for people to be alarmed about these mutations but it does remain a concern. There is no indication that the mutations will impact the effectiveness of the vaccine or the current public health measures at this point,” said Morrison.

“CIRCUIT BREAKER” MEASURES LIFTED

The measures that P.E.I. health announced on Dec. 6, which Morrison called a "circuit breaker", have been lifted as of Friday.

As of Friday at 8 a.m., the following new measures are in place until Jan. 11:

Households can gather indoors and outdoors with up to 10 additional individuals.

Organized gatherings such as concerts and worship services can occur with 50 people, and a second multiple of 50 people is permitted with an approved operational plan.

Weddings and funerals can be held with up to 50 people, but are not eligible for a second multiple of 50.

Gyms and fitness facilities, museums and libraries may operate at up to 50 per cent of standard operating capacity, along with ensuring additional distancing for high-intensity activities.

Organized recreation and team sports may resume, subject to the limits for organized gatherings. There must be enhanced attention to the maintenance of accurate contact-tracing records. Tournaments are not permitted.

Retail stores, markets and craft fairs may operate at up to 50 per cent of standard operating capacity in a room.

Dining can resume at restaurants and licensed premises with a closing time of 11 p.m. with a maximum table size of 10 people. Patrons should be seated at all times, except when going to the washroom or entering or exiting restaurants, and licensed premises are subject to the organized gathering limit of 50 people with a second group permitted with an approved operational plan.

Personal services may operate on an appointment basis, provided a non-medical mask is worn at all times by the staff and patrons.

Residents in long-term care can have up to two partners in care with a limited number of visitors allowed in designated areas.

Licensed and unlicensed childcare centres can continue to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

P.E.I.’s suspension of the Atlantic bubble is scheduled to continue until at least Jan. 11.