P.E.I. reports no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; six active infections remain

Prince Edward Island is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are currently six active cases in the province.

P.E.I. last reported three new cases on Monday, all connected to travel outside the Atlantic region

To date, the province has had a total of 165 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Saturday, Prince Edward Island has administered 35,093 doses of vaccine to island residents, including 8,764 second doses. Morrison says 19.7 per cent of adults over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Most of the vaccine administered in P.E.I. is the Pfizer/Moderna vaccine.

“For most of April and May we expect to receive 4,680 doses of Pfizer vaccine per week, and have been advised that weekly shipments will increase in June," said Morrison during Tuesday's news update. "We receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine every two to three weeks, and the timing of these deliveries has been less predictable delays in manufacturing or shipping lead to delays in the product arriving by several days or a week."

As of this week, individuals aged 55 to 59 in Prince Edward Island are eligible to begin booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Beginning Thursday, frontline workers aged 40 to 59 who interact with the public, or who cannot work virtually can schedule appointments, along with those 18 to 39 with underlying medical conditions, as well as their household members.

"Frontline workers who cannot work virtually, and who are at increased risk include teachers, school staff, including bus drivers, early childhood educators, grocery store and retail staff, public transit drivers, and food and manufacturing and processing workers, to name a few," said Morrison.

Morrison also says that over 2,000 Islanders have made appointments at pharmacies to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is available for individuals over the age of 55.

"Each person that who is immunized benefits all of us," said Morrison on Tuesday. "In order to achieve herd protection, we want 80 per cent of the eligible population immunized with two doses of vaccine, and we will achieve herd protection one person at a time, one immunization at a time."

Morrison says the province's goal is still to administer all Islanders with two doses of vaccine, adding they remain on track to complete this by the fall.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.