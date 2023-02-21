P.E.I. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, decrease in hospitalizations, cases

Prince Edward Island is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths, according to numbers released by the province Tuesday.

To date, 92 people on P.E.I. have lost their lives because of the virus.

Data in Tuesday's report covers between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people in hospital for COVID-19 decreased to two this week, compared to eight the week before.

As of Saturday, one person was receiving treatment in intensive care.

CASES AND TESTING

The province is reporting a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, with 69 new cases this week, which is down 10 from the week before.

An average of 90 PCR and rapid tests were performed daily over the seven-day period, with 12 per cent of them being positive.

The median age of people who tested positive during the week was 56 years old.

OUTBREAKS

As of Saturday, there was one COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care or community care facility, and no outbreaks at "other settings" in the province.

A full breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 report is available online.