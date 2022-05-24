P.E.I. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, drop in hospitalizations and cases

Prince Edward Island reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.

To date, health officials on the island have announced 33 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, there are 12 people in hospital with the virus -- down 10 people from last week’s report.

Of those in hospital, five were admitted due to COVID-19 and seven tested positive on or after admission.

Currently, there is no one in intensive care due to COVID-19 on P.E.I.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

COVID-19 outbreaks at Unit 2 (Medical/Surgical Unit) of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and at Wedgewood Manor have been declared over.

A news release from Health PEI says the units are now open to new admissions and have returned to pre-outbreak visitor and partner-in-care protocols, which allow for three designated partners-in-care per patient or resident.

The province did not provide an updated list of outbreaks at long-term care or community facilities on Tuesday. However, an outbreak has also been declared at the Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I.

NEW CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 454 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update -- 338 fewer cases than the 792 new cases reported last week.

Over the last week, there have been an average of 65 new cases per day on the island, a drop of 48 from the 113 average daily new cases reported last week.

Currently, there are 743 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

An average of 277 PCR tests have been conducted daily at provincial COVID-19 testing sites over the last seven days. Of those, 24.1 per cent came back positive. That percentage positive shows a decrease compared to last week.

The highest percentage of cases is among Islanders in their 20s and 30s, who make up 33.2 per cent of cases since the start of the pandemic.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 37,578 COVID-19 cases to date.

Data from P.E.I.'s weekly COVID-19 update can be found on its website.