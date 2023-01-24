P.E.I. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations

Prince Edward Island is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.

To date, the province has reported 85 deaths related to the virus.

The data released Tuesday covers Jan. 15 to Jan. 21.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospitalizations increased to 14 this week, compared to nine the week before.

As of Saturday, one person was receiving treatment in intensive care.

CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 149 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease of 10 cases from the week before. This number includes both PCR and rapid tests.

An average of 116 tests were performed daily from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21. More than 18 per cent came back positive.

The median age of the people who tested positive during the latest reporting period was 58.

OUTBREAKS

As of Saturday, there were no COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care or community care facilities, or any "other setting" in the province.

A full breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 report is available online.