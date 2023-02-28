P.E.I. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations

Prince Edward Island is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths for the second week in a row, according to numbers released by the province Tuesday.

To date, 92 people on P.E.I. have lost their lives because of the virus.

Data in Tuesday's report covers between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people in hospital for COVID-19 increased to four this week, compared to two the week before.

As of Saturday, no one was receiving treatment in intensive care.

CASES AND TESTING

The province is reporting a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, with 48 new cases this week, compared to 69 the week before.

An average of 81 PCR and rapid tests were performed daily over the seven-day period, with 10 per cent of them being positive.

The median age of people who tested positive during the week was 57 years old.

OUTBREAKS

As of Saturday, there was one COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care or community care facility, and no outbreaks at "other settings" in the province.

A full breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 report is available online.

For full coverage of Prince Edward Island news, visit our dedicated page.