P.E.I. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in cases, hospitalizations

Prince Edward Island is reporting a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released by the province Tuesday.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 57 people on P.E.I. have died of the disease.

The data released Tuesday covers the previous seven days.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, there were 15 people in Island hospitals with COVID-19, compared to eight the week before.

Of those in hospital, six were admitted because of the virus, and nine were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission. One person is being treated in the intensive care unit.

To date, the province says most people who have required hospitalization — 42.4 per cent — have been in their 60s and 70s.

CASES AND TESTING

New COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. increased from 443 last week to 456 this week.

There was an average of 65 new cases per day on P.E.I., compared to 63 the week before.

The province says 27.1 per cent of people tested were positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 552 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., down from 705.

The majority of cases — 30.6 per cent — have been among people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There are outbreaks at the following six long-term care and community care facilities:

The Mount Continuing Care

Andrews of Stratford

Geneva Villa Community Care

Clinton View Lodge Nursing Home

Grafton House Community Care

Old Rose Lodge

There is also an outbreak at the Hillsborough Hospital Acute Geriatric Psychiatry Unit.