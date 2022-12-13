P.E.I. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospitalizations

Prince Edward Island is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released by the province Tuesday.

To date, 81 people on P.E.I. have died of COVID-19.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers Dec. 4 to Dec. 10.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly this week, from six to seven. There were no patients admitted to intensive care during the reporting period.

CASES AND TESTING

The province reported a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases, with 238 this week compared to 299 last week.

The province says 121 tests, on average, were conducted each day. More than 24 per cent of people tested for COVID-19 tested positive.

The median age of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in this reporting period is 62.

OUTBREAKS

As of Saturday, the province says two long-term care facilities were dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

A full breakdown of the weekly COVID-19 report is available online.