P.E.I. reports no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, rise in new cases

Prince Edward Island is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19, along with an increase in cases in its weekly update.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 45 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, there were nine people in hospital with the virus, which remains unchanged since last week.

Of those in hospital, seven were admitted due to COVID-19 and two tested positive on or after admission.

Currently, there is no one in intensive care due to COVID-19 on P.E.I.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

As of Monday, P.E.I. was reporting an outbreak in one long-term care home -- Andrews of Summerside.

NEW CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 808 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update – 187 more cases than the 621 reported last week.

Over the last seven days, there has been an average of 115 new cases per day on the island – an increase of 26 from the 89 average daily new cases reported last week.

Currently, there are 1,068 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

An average of 341 COVID-19 tests have been conducted daily at provincial COVID-19 testing sites over the last seven days. Of those, 34 per cent came back positive, an increase from last week.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 40,806 COVID-19 cases to date.

Data from P.E.I.'s weekly COVID-19 update can be found on its website.