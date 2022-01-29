P.E.I. reports one additional death due to COVID-19 Saturday

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new death due to COVID-19 on Saturday. The province says the individual is in the 80 years and over category.

“I send along my sincere condolences to this individual’s family and friends at this difficult time," says Dr. Heather Morrison, chief public health officer.

Prince Edward Island reported Saturday that 19 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including three people in intensive care.

Public health says there is two other people in hospital who tested positive for COVID-19, but were not admitted due to the virus, and is being treated for illnesses other than COVID-19.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 96.9 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of vaccine and 93.3 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Health officials say 65.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose and 9.9 per cent have received their second dose.

Health PEI says there are appointments available this week at clinics across the province for first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including dedicated appointments for children.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

NEW CASES

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced 271 new COVID-19 cases and 301 recoveries as of 8 a.m. Saturday. The new cases are under investigation.

P.E.I. has seen an average of 233 new cases per day over the last seven days.

Currently, there are 2,430 active cases of COVID-19 being reported on P.E.I.

To date, the province has announced 7,545 positive cases of the virus.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

Health officials also provided an update on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long-term care facilities(seven facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

South Shore Villa

Summerset Manor

Community care facilities(one facility with an outbreak):

Bevan Lodge

Early learning and child care centres:

23 centres with cases of COVID-19

Seven centres open

Four centres closed

12 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals(one facility withan outbreak):

Prince County Hospital

Other congregate settings:

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

Prince County Correctional Centre

Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility

Provincial Correctional Centre

St. Eleanor’s House

TESTING

COVID-19 testing is currently limited to the following:

symptomatic individuals

close contacts of positive cases

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Islanders who need to be tested for travel purposes will be provided with at-home rapid antigen tests -- two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.