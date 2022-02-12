P.E.I reports one additional death related to COVID-19 Saturday

Prince Edward Island is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19 on Saturday. Officials say the individual is in the 60 to 79 age range.

The province is also reporting eight people in hospital due to COVID-19 Saturday.

The chief public health officer for the province, Dr. Heather Morrison, says there are four people in hospital due to COVID-19, and four people in hospital who were admitted for other reasons, but were positive on admission or tested positive after being admitted.

There are 227 new cases of COVID-19 and 239 recoveries in the province. The new cases are still under investigation.

As of Saturday, there are 1,811 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.. Over the last seven days there have been an average of 204 cases per day.

The outbreak at the Beech Grove Home is now declared over.

CURRENT OUTBREAK LIST

Long Term Care Facilities:

Andrews of Park West

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

South Shore Villa

Community Care Facilities:

Corrigan Home

Early Learning and Child Care Centres:

25 centres with cases or outbreaks of COVID-19

Eight centres open

Eight centre closed

Nine centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals:

Community Hospital O’Leary

Prince County Hospital

Other congregate settings:

Prince County Correctional Centre

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 96.9 per cent of island residents over the age of 12-years-old have received at least one dose of vaccine, 93.7 per cent were fully vaccinated, and 67.4 per cent of children ages 5 to 11-years-old had one dose of vaccine.

Anyone 12-years-old and above can get their COVID-19 vaccination — first and second dose — at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province.

Booster doses are also being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies to those 18-years-old and above who received their second dose five and a half months earlier.

Island children five to 11-years-old can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

TESTING UPDATE

The province is restricting COVID-19 testing to the following groups:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

People looking to get tested because of travel will receive at home rapid antigen tests — two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

The province encourages anyone who is symptomatic of COVID-19 to get tested, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.