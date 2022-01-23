P.E.I. reports one additional death related to COVID-19 Sunday, nine people in hospital

Prince Edward Island reported an additional death related to COVID-19 Sunday. Health officials said the individual was over 80 years old.

“It saddens me to report that another person in PEI has passed away related to COVID-19,” said P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in a news release.

“I send along my sincere sympathy to this individual’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Public health said Sunday there are currently nine people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including one person in the intensive care unit.

Officials said there are four others in hospital who are positive for COVID-19 but are being treated for illnesses other than COVID-19 (COVID-19 was not the reason for admission).

209 NEW COVID-19 CASES REPORTED

P.E.I. reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 and 214 recoveries Sunday.

The province said the new cases are still under investigation.

There are currently 2,484 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 6,125 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

OUTBREAKS REPORTED

Here is an update from public health officials on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long Term Care Facilities (six facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

Summerset Manor (New Outbreak)

Community Care Facilities (two facilities with outbreaks):

Bevan Lodge

Miscouche Villa

Early Learning and Child Care Centres:

19 centres with cases of COVID-19

Five centres open

Six centres closed

Eight centres operating at a reduced capacity

Other congregate settings:

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

Prince County Correctional Centre

Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility

Provincial Correctional Centre

St. Eleanor’s House

VACCINATION DATA

As of Wednesday, Jan. 19, 96.1 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine and 92.9 per cent were fully vaccinated.

61 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have had one dose and 43,863 individuals have their booster dose.

Public health said approximately 23,800 people are eligible to receive the booster dose but have not yet done so.

COVID-19 TESTING

In order to preserve the capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, public health said testing will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Officials said individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories).

Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.