P.E.I. reports one case of COVID-19 Thursday

Prince Edward Island's chief public health officer announced one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The person is a woman in her 30s and she is a close contact of a previously announced case, the province said in a news release.

"She initially tested negative, and later tested positive," Dr. Heather Morrison said in a news release. "She will continue to isolate and is being followed by public health daily."

P.E.I. has nine active cases of COVID-19 and has had 153 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic. Information about the province’s COVID-19 cases is available online.