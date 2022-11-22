P.E.I. reports one COVID-19 death; cases steady, hospitalizations drop

COVID-19 claimed one life on Prince Edward Island last week, according to data released by the province Tuesday.

The report shows a similar number of COVID-19 cases and a slight drop in hospitalizations, compared to the data reported last week.

To date, 76 people on P.E.I. have died of COVID-19.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers Nov. 13 to Nov. 19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly, from six to four. As of Saturday, no one was receiving treatment in intensive care units because of the virus.

CASES AND TESTING

COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. remained steady last week at 217, compared to the previous week’s 216.

The province says 157 tests, on average, were conducted each day. More than 19 per cent of people tested for COVID-19 tested positive.

The median age of new cases reported this week is 53.

OUTBREAKS

As of Saturday, the province says one long-term care facility was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

A full breakdown of the weekly COVID-19 report is available online.