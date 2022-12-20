P.E.I. reports one COVID-19 death, drop in cases, rise in hospitalizations
COVID-19 claimed one life on Prince Edward Island last week, according to numbers released by the province Tuesday.
To date, 82 people on P.E.I. have died of the virus.
Tuesday’s report shows an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a drop in new cases.
The data covers Dec. 11 to Dec. 17.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 rose to 10 this week from 7 the week before. As of Saturday, one person was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.
So far, 350 people on the Island have been admitted to hospital because of the virus.
CASES AND TESTING
New COVID-19 cases fell to 198 compared to 248 the week before. This number includes both PCR and rapid tests.
The province says 134 tests, on average, were performed each day.
Nineteen per cent of people tested were positive for COVID-19.
The median age of the people who tested positive in this reporting period was 62.
OUTBREAKS
As of Saturday, there were two outbreaks declared on the Island, both were in long-term care or community care facilities.
