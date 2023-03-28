P.E.I. reports one COVID-19 death, increase in cases, decrease in hospitalizations
COVID-19 claimed one life on Prince Edward Island last week, according to data released by the province Tuesday.
The numbers show a slight increase in cases and a drop in hospitalizations.
Since the start of the pandemic, 96 people have died of COVID-19 on P.E.I.
Tuesday’s report contains data from March 19 to 25.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Hospitalizations fell to four from eight last week. No one was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit as of Saturday.
CASES AND TESTING
The report shows COVID-19 cases rose to 122 from 117 last week.
An average of 92 tests were performed per day last week. That includes both PCR and rapid tests.
Nineteen per cent of people tested were positive for the virus. Their median age was 59.
OUTBREAKS
The number of reported COVID-19 outbreaks fell from two to one last week. The latest outbreak was at a long-term or community care home.
A full breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 report is available online.
