P.E.I. reports one death related to COVID-19 Saturday, six people in hospital

Prince Edward Island reported one additional death related to COVID-19 on Saturday. According to the province, the individual is over the age of 80.

“It’s difficult for us to hear of another Islander that has passed away related to COVID-19,” said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in a news release.

“I offer my sincere condolences to this individual’s family during this difficult time.”

288 NEW COVID-19 CASES, 228 RECOVERIES REPORTED

Health officials reported 288 new cases of COVID-19 and 228 recoveries Saturday.

The new cases are still under investigation.

There are currently 2,489 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 5,916 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the last seven days there have been an average of 290 cases per day.

“Vaccines and boosters are key to protect Islanders from COVID-19. This is particularly important for Islanders over the age of 50 who tend to be more vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19,” said Morrison.

“There are vaccination appointments available in communities, including hundreds next week, across the province for both third dose boosters and vaccines for children 5 to 11 years of age.”

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials said Saturday there are currently six individuals in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including one person in the ICU.

There are two other people in hospital who are positive for COVID-19 but are being treated for illnesses other than COVID-19.

OUTBREAKS REPORTED

The province said there are currently outbreaks in the following locations:

Long Term Care Facilities (five facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

Community Care Facilities (two facilities with outbreaks):

Bevan Lodge

Miscouche Villa

Early Learning and Child Care Centres:

19 centres with cases of COVID-19

Five centres open

Six centres closed

Eight centres operating at a reduced capacity

One centre, more information pending

Other congregate settings:

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

Prince County Correctional Centre

Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility

Provincial Correctional Centre

St. Eleanor’s House

VACCINATION UDPATE

As of Wednesday, Jan. 19, 96.1 per cent of P.E.I. residents over the age of 12 received at least one dose of vaccine and 92.9 per cent were fully vaccinated.

The province said that 61 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have had one dose of vaccine and 43,863 individuals have their booster dose.

Approximately 23,800 people are eligible to receive the booster dose but have not yet done so.

TESTING CRITERIA

In order to preserve the capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, testing will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories).

Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.