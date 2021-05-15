P.E.I. reports one new case of COVID-19 connected to daycare, all other children and staff test negative

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Saturday.

In a release, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said the new case involves an individual in their 20s who is a close contact of a previously announced case related to a Charlottetown daycare centre.

Morrison says the individual initially tested negative but then tested positive after developing symptoms. The individual was already self-isolating and there are no public exposures related to this case.

The province also says that as of Saturday, all children and staff at Charlottetown’s Leaps and Bounds Child Care Centre have tested negative for COVID-19.

Regardless of their test result, all close contacts must self-isolate for 14 days, and will be tested again between days 4-6 and 9-11 of their isolation.

During a live news conference on Thursday, Morrison said the daycare worker contracted the virus through a close contact who had travelled outside of P.E.I.

The person did not follow the rules and the matter is being referred to enforcement, says Morrison.

P.E.I. currently has ten active cases of COVID-19.

The province has had a total of 191 positive cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

