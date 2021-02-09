Prince Edward Island identified one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and there are now four active cases in the province.

The newest case involves a male in his 30s who tested positive in another province. He is currently not in P.E.I. and will complete his 14-day self-isolation outside of Atlantic Canada.

Prince Edward Island has had a total of 114 positive cases of the virus. As of Tuesday, 110 of those cases are considered recovered, and the province currently has four active cases of COVID-19.

POTENTIAL REOPENING OF ATLANTIC BUBBLE

The chief medical health officer in Prince Edward Island says she hopes the Atlantic travel bubble could reopen as early as April 1.

A final decision, however, rests with the region's premiers, Dr. Heather Morrison said Tuesday, adding that a jump in COVID-19 cases could halt plans to reopen provincial boundaries.

"It is hoped that could take place by the first of April, knowing that things within a day could change, or a phone call could change that," Morrison told reporters in Charlottetown.

Low case numbers last summer led to the travel bubble, permitting Atlantic residents to travel within the region's four provinces without having to isolate for two weeks.

"I'm hopeful about an Atlantic bubble earlier in the spring than we had last year, but that will be a decision with the premiers, based on our epidemiology in Atlantic Canada," Morrison said. "We'll continue to watch and see what that means for travel outside of the Atlantic region as well."

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

Also on Tuesday, Morrison announced some easing of restrictions in the province.

As of Feb.16, high intensivity activities such as gyms will be required to maintain two metres physical distance, instead of three.

Morrison also said her office will be working with selected large venues, such as Charlottetown's Eastlink Centre and Summerside's Credit Union Place, regarding increasing gathering limits.

TRAVEL DISCOURAGED

During Tuesday’s briefing, Morrison warned residents not to travel off P.E.I. unless necessary, including students with university reading week and March break coming up.

“It is strongly recommended that Island students studying at post-secondary institutions off Island to not travel home for reading week,” said Morrison. “Any student who does come home for reading week will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, or however long they are in the province, whichever is shorter.”

“Please do not travel off Island for reading week,” said Morrison. “Instead, consider using the time to explore the province, pursue recreational activities, focus on your studies and get some rest.”

Morrison added that she doesn’t expect that advice to change before mid-March, and encourages families to plan to remain in P.E.I. for their March break activities.

UPDATE ON VACCINES

As of Saturday, more than 8,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to P.E.I. residents, including over 3,500 second doses.

Morrison adds that 2,500 individuals age 80 and over have already booked their appointments to be immunized in clinics that will begin ‘later this month’.

P.E.I received a smaller dose of Moderna vaccine last week, with 700 doses, rather than the 1,200 doses that were expected. Morrison says future shipments are expected as scheduled.

Marion Dowling, P.E.I.'s top nurse, said technical issues with a telephone line to register for COVID-19 vaccinations have been resolved. The line was opened last week for people over the age of 80 and many people complained of long waits to get through.

She said people are staffing 10 phone lines to handle the volume. "We now have more than 2,750 people aged 80 and over who have been given two appointments for their vaccinations through the vaccination call-in line," she said Tuesday.

Morrison also said that rotational workers and truck drivers who have registered with the province will soon be contacted with appointment dates for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.

With files from the Canadian Press.