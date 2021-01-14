Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the active cases in the province remaining at eight.

One of the previously reported cases on the island is now considered resolved.

Prince Edward Island’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says the new case involves a man in his 50s and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The province’s top doctor says the man originally tested negative after returning to the island, but has since received a positive test result, as per routine testing.

The man is self-isolating at home as required and contact tracing is complete.

Morrison is reminding Islanders who have symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested immediately and self-isolate until test results are received.

To date, P.E.I. has had a total of 104 positive COVID-19 cases.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.