P.E.I. reports one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, which could have “potential broader implications”

Health officials on Prince Edward Island announced one new case of COVID-19 Thursday, which Premier Dennis King says could have "potential broader implications."

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief medical officer, said the case involves a daycare worker at Leaps and Bounds Childcare Centre in Charlottetown.

The individual, in their 20s, is one of eight staffers who oversaw between 38 and 40 children at the daycare located on Hemlock Court.

The case is likely travel related, said Morrison.

The daycare has been in contact with parents and will be closed today so all children and staff can get tested.

Family members are also being asked to go home and self-isolate until their children's test results come back.

"We know this is certainly distressing for parents and families," says Morrison.

P.E.I. currently has seven cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has had a total of 188 positive cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

• new or worsening cough

• shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• fever/chills

• sore throat

• runny nose, sneezing, congestion

• headache

• muscle/joint/body aches

• feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

• acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.