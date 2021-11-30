P.E.I reports one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, 29 active cases

Health officials on Prince Edward Island are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 29 active cases.

Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, says the individual is a contact of a previously reported case, is under 19 years of age and has been self-isolating. Contact tracing is complete.

There have been 373 cases on the Island since the pandemic began.

“Beginning on Nov. 17, a cluster of cases was detected in Prince County. Since that time, cases linked to this cluster have emerged across the province,” says Morrison.

“Currently there are 28 cases linked to this cluster. Public Health is following approximately 315 close contacts linked to these cases.”

The last case linked to this cluster was diagnosed on Friday, Nov. 26.

“Since mid-November, we have reported 45 cases in P.E.I., including outbreaks in three workplaces. None of these workplaces were identified as public exposure sites because they did not provide services to the public,” says Morrison.

Morrison says there are steps employers and employees can take to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace:

Employees should not go to work, or public events or gatherings of any sort, if they are not feeling well

Employees who have symptoms should visit a drop-in clinic and get tested for COVID-19

Employers should encourage staff who are not feeling well to stay home and not attend work, regardless of their vaccine status

Employers should do what they can to support their employees who are sick and unable to come to work

Employers should ensure they have basic public health measures in place to protect staff and the public, such as wearing masks, physical barriers where appropriate, physical distancing, hand hygiene supplies, and additional cleaning of frequently touched surfaces

PEDIATRIC VACCINE

“Last Friday was a great day as we began vaccinating children aged five to 11 with the COVID-19 vaccine with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” says Morrison.

“This Health Canada vaccine has been specifically formulated for children. The pediatric vaccine provides the opportunity for significant added protection for school-aged children against COVID-19. This increased protection extends to families and the entire province.”

On Friday and Saturday, 523 children received their first dose of vaccine and there are 1,350 appointments booked for this week.

Morrison says common side effects for the pediatric vaccine include:

redness at the injection site

fever

sore arm

fatigue

feeling achy

“These normal reactions usually subside in a day or two,” says Morrison.

VACCINATION RATES

As of Saturday, Nov. 27, 94.6 per cent of eligible residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of vaccine and 91 per cent of this population have been fully vaccinated.

“During the last week, 45 per cent of doses administered were third doses, including boosters. In total, 6,833 third dose boosters have been administered,” says Morrison.

“I really want to encourage Islanders who are eligible for a booster to make arrangements to get their third dose. Getting a booster is important and will boost your immunity and help to protect individuals against severe outcomes from COVID-19.”