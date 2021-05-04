P.E.I reports one new COVID-19 case Tuesday; active cases drop to seven

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, as well as two recent cases of the B.1.617 variant, first identified in India.

During a May 4 news update, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the latest case was detected during routine testing, and involves and individual in their 50s who had travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

Morrison also said two previously identified cases have been confirmed as the B.1.617 variant, first identified in India. They are the first B.1.617 variant cases identified in P.E.I.

The province has also 15 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom.

P.E.I. currently has seven active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has had 183 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

MORE PEOPLE ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINE

Beginning next week, health officials will open vaccine appointments for all island residents 16 and older.

This week appointments opened up for those 30 to 39, based on birth month.

The same system will be used next week for the remaining cohort.

VACCINE UPDATE

P.E.I. health officials say they are on track to vaccinate every resident 16 years and older with their second dose by September.

In the next two months, the province will receive 83,000 Pfizer shots and 46,000 of Moderna.

As of Saturday May 1, 56,104 vaccines have been administered, including 10,648 second shots. That means 34.1 per cent of eligible islanders have received their first dose and eight per cent have received two doses.

SELF-ISOLATION PLANS REQUIRED FOR RESIDENTS

Public health is requiring all P.E.I. residents, who must travel outside the province, to register self-isolation plans online before returning.

The measure was already in place for non-residents and has now been extended to residents.

Residents who are leaving the island and returning the same day can apply for exemptions.

"Almost 70 per cent of our cases of COVID-19 are directly related to travel and we know that being an island we are at great risk of importation of COVID-19," says Morrison.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.