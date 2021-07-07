P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19 case Tuesday, two active cases remain on the island

Prince Edward Island has one confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total active cases in the province to two.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, announced the new case Tuesday. It involves a person in their 60s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

They are self-isolating and being followed daily by public health.

P.E.I has had 208 positive cases since the pandemic began.

The latest data from public health published on July 3 shows 116,959 or 83.2 per cent of Islanders 12 and over have received at least one doe of a vaccine.

There are 37,030 people, or 26.3 per cent, with two doses.

As of July 3, public health has administered 153,989 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

PEI PASS OPENS TO ALL CANADIANS

The province announced Tuesday all Canadian travellers are eligible to apply for the PEI pass to visit the island.

Starting July 18, Prince Edward Island will be welcoming visitors from outside Atlantic Canada and the Magdalen Islands, which is three weeks earlier than originally planned.

If you are a Canadian who is fully vaccinated, you will be able to go to P.E.I. multiple times without needing to isolate if you have the pass.

You can learn more about travelling to P.E.I. here.