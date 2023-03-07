P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19 death, increase in hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new COVID-19 related death, according to numbers released by the province Tuesday.
To date, 93 people on P.E.I. have lost their lives because of the virus.
Data in Tuesday's report covers between Feb. 26 and March 4.
The number of people in hospital for COVID-19 increased to six this week, compared to four the week before.
As of Saturday, no one was receiving treatment in intensive care.
CASES AND TESTING
The province is reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, with 67 new cases this week, compared to 48 the week before.
An average of 85 PCR and rapid tests were performed daily over the seven-day period, with 11.6 per cent of them being positive.
The median age of people who tested positive during the week was 60 years old.
OUTBREAKS
As of Saturday, there were no COVID-19 outbreaks at any long-term care or community care facilities, and no outbreaks at "other settings" in the province.
A full breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 report is available online.
