P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19 death, significant increase in hospitalizations

Health officials on Prince Edward Island reported one new death in the province's weekly update Tuesday.

The province says the death involves an individual between the ages of 60 to 79.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 64 deaths related to the virus.

The data released Tuesday covers the last seven days.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 significantly increased in the last week. As of Tuesday, 28 people were in hospital with the virus, compared to seven the week before.

Of those, eight were admitted because of COVID-19, while 20 tested positive for the virus on or after admission.

One person is receiving treatment in intensive care.

To date, the province says most people who have required hospitalization -- 42.9 per cent -- have been in their 60s and 70s.

CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, with 554 this week compared to 319 the week before.

There was an average of 79 new cases of the virus per day over the last seven days on P.E.I., compared to 46 the week before.

The province says 32.2 per cent of people tested were positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there were 656 active cases of COVID-19 on the Island, up from the 469 noted in last week’s report.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 30.1 per cent of cases have been among people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at the following care facilities:

The Mount Continuing Care

Andrews of Stratford

Andrews of Charlottetown

Burnside Community Care

Langille House Community Care

PE Home Blue Heron

Riverview Manor

The province says there are also outbreaks at two acute care facilities. Those involve: