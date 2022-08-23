P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19-related death, rise in cases and hospitalizations

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in its weekly update.

The province says the individual was between the ages of 60 and 79.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 53 deaths related to the virus.

The data released Tuesday covers the last seven days.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials are reporting an increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, with 11 people in hospital as of Tuesday, compared to 10 in last week's update.

Of the 11 in hospital, four were admitted due to COVID-19, and seven tested positive for the virus on or after admission.

To date, the province says the majority of people who’ve required hospitalization — 42.7 per cent — have been in the 60s and 70s.

CASES AND TESTING

The number of new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. rose from 571 last week, to 813 on Tuesday. More than 37 per cent of people tested were positive for the virus, according to the province's update.

There was an average of 116 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. over the last seven days, compared to 81 last week.

There are currently 1,018 active cases of COVID-19 on the island, up from 818 the week before.

The majority of cases — 31 per cent — have been among people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There are currently outbreaks at the following four long-term care and community care facilities: