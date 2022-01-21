P.E.I. reports one new death related to COVID-19 Friday, hospitalizations decrease

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, says the death involves an individual between the ages of 60 and 79.

“I am deeply saddened that another person has passed away due to COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island,” said Morrison. “I offer my sincere condolences to this individual’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Out of respect for the family, no further details of the death will be released at this time.

As of Friday, Morrison says there are eight people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, one of whom is in intensive care.

There are also two additional people in hospital who are positive for COVID-19, but were admitted, and are being treated, for illnesses other than the virus.

Morrison says 267 new COVID-19 cases have been identified as of 8 a.m. on Friday, along with 309 recoveries, bringing the total number of active infections to 2,429.

All of the new cases are under investigation.

Morrison adds that, over the last week, there has been an average of 253 cases per day.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 5,628 positive cases of COVID-19.

OUTBREAKS IN HIGH-RISK SETTINGS

The province provided an update into outbreaks happening in high-risk settings across the province, which includes:

Long-Term Care Facilities (five facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

Community Care Facilities (two facilities with outbreaks):

Bevan Lodge

Miscouche Villa

Early Learning and Child Care Centres:

19 centres with cases of COVID-19

Five centres open

Six centres closed

Eight centres operating at a reduced capacity

Other congregate settings:

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

Prince County Correctional Centre (New Outbreak)

Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility

Provincial Correctional Centre

St. Eleanor’s House

Morrison says her office will announce when outbreaks are declared over.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 96.1 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 received at least one dose of vaccine, 92.9 per cent were fully vaccinated, and 61 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received one dose.

Public health says 43,863 individuals have had their booster dose and approximately 23,800 people are eligible to receive the booster dose but have not yet done so.

Anyone aged 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province.

Island children between the ages of five and 11 can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.