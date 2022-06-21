P.E.I. reports one new death related to COVID-19; slight drop in cases, hospitalizations

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.

The province says the person was in their 60s or 70s.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 45 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

P.E.I. has reported a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, there were nine people in hospital with the virus – down two people from last week’s report.

Of those in hospital, three were admitted due to COVID-19 and six tested positive on or after admission.

Currently, there is no one in intensive care due to COVID-19 on P.E.I.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

As of Monday, P.E.I. was reporting outbreaks in two long-term care homes:

Those include:

Rev Phillips Residence Community Care

Perrins Marina Villa Community Care

NEW CASES AND TESTING

P.E.I. is reporting 621 new cases of COVID-19 since its last update – 70 fewer cases than the 691 reported last week.

Over the last seven days, there has been an average of 89 new cases per day on the island – a decrease of 10 from the 99 average daily new cases reported last week.

Currently, there are 845 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

An average of 291 COVID-19 tests have been conducted daily at provincial COVID-19 testing sites over the last seven days. Of those, 30.8 per cent came back positive, a slight decrease compared to last week.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 39,998 COVID-19 cases to date.

Data from P.E.I.'s weekly COVID-19 update can be found on its website.