P.E.I. reports one new travel-related COVID-19 case Monday; 9 active infections remain

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

According to Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, the case involves an individual in their 40s who recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada. The individual is self-isolating, as required.

P.E.I. currently has nine active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has had 192 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURE

Prince Edward Island also announced a potential COVID-19 exposure related to Monday's case.

Anyone who was on the following flight during the specified date and time is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Should symptoms develop, they are instructed to visit a drop-in testing clinic and self-isolate until a negative result is received.

Air Canada flight 8012 on May 11

From Montreal to Charlottetown

Symptoms may develop up to, and including, May 25

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.