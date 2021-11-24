P.E.I. reports seven new COVID-19 cases and 36 active infections

Prince Edward Island reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the new cases included one person in their 60s, four in their 50s, one in their 30s and one in their 20s.

Morrison said two new cases involved people who had recently travelled outside the province, and she said five involved close contacts of previously reported infections.

She said two of the five cases that were linked to prior infections came from a cluster that began in Prince County, and she said three cases were linked to a separate workplace outbreak that was under investigation.

The Island has 36 active reported cases of COVID-19.

Health officials have identified 363 cases in the province since the pandemic began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.