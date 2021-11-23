P.E.I. reports seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; pediatric vaccine clinics to begin this week

Prince Edward Island reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active infections to 28.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says six of the cases are related to a cluster in Prince County and the other case remains under investigation.

Morrison added none of the new cases involve people under the age of 19.

As of Nov. 20, 94.3 per cent of eligible Island residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 90.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

"Reaching 90 per cent fully vaccinated is a significant milestone," said Morrison.

P.E.I. has reported 356 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

"Last week, we had 17 new cases of COVID-19, our second highest weekly count since the pandemic began," said Morrison during a live news conference on Tuesday. "And so far this week, we've had 12 cases."

The province's top doctor says the cluster in Prince County that began on Nov. 17 now involves 22 positive cases that are all linked.

"Two workplace outbreaks, two sports teams are involved, and one case at Three Oaks Senior High School," said Morrison. "Approximately 350 close contacts are being followed."

“This situation continues to evolve, and I expect there will be more positive cases in the coming days, among close contacts who are currently isolating. It is concerning that transmission appears to happen very quickly and with minimal contact,” said Morrison.

Morrison also provided an update on the vaccination status of positive cases on the Island.

"Since January, 24 per cent of our cases have been fully vaccinated and 76 per cent of our cases were not fully vaccinated," said Morrison.

COVID-19 VACCINES FOR CHILDREN

Morrison says the province is expecting to receive its first shipment of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

“It is an exciting day in PEI as we will be receiving Pfizer pediatric doses in the province and begin offering vaccine to Island children under the age of 12 for COVID-19 by the end of the week,” said Morrison.

“Having children vaccinated is a significant development in our fight against COVID-19 and will allow young people to safely resume their favorite activities and events, including spending time with friends and families. I urge all parents and guardians to have their children immunized, which we know is the best way to ensure children are protected against COVID-19.”

Community based clinics will be offered in five communities across P.E.I. including O'Leary, Summerside, Charlottetown, Montague and Souris.

The first of five community-based pediatric clinics will open Friday in Summerside and school-based clinics will open in January for students in grades 4 to 6.