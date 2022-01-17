P.E.I. reports seven people in hospital for COVID-19 treatment Monday, one in ICU

Prince Edward Island is reporting an increase in hospitalizations on Monday, with seven in hospital being treated for COVID-19, one of whom is in intensive care.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, also reported 231 new COVID-19 cases Monday. With 378 new recoveries, there are now 1,934 active infections in the province.

Over the last week, public health says there has been an average of 215 new cases per day.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 4,401 positive COVID-19 cases.

UPDATE ON OUTBREAKS

Health officials provided an update on several outbreaks across the province.

That update includes:

Atlantic Baptist Long Term Care Facility

Six new cases of COVID-19 (25 total)

Garden Home Long Term Care Facility

Two new cases of COVID-19 (15 total)

Miscouche Villa Community Care Facility

No new cases of COVID-19 (nine total)

Early Learning and Child Care Centres

16 centres with cases of COVID-19; 10 are fully open; three are open with reduced or modified capacity and three are closed.

Shelters and Outreach Services

Five new cases of COVID-19 (15 total) related to this outbreak among individuals who regularly access shelters and outreach services in Charlottetown

Provincial Correctional Centre

No new cases to report

"Potential outbreaks in other congregate living settings are under investigation. There are numerous other outbreaks in workplaces across the province," reads a release from public health.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Wednesday, Jan. 12, 95.9 per cent of eligible Island residents age 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 92.6 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

The province said 56.1 per cent of children age 5-11 years have received their first dose.