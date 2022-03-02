P.E.I. reports slight increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations Wednesday

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 on Prince Edward have increased slightly since the province's last update on Monday.

Currently, there are seven people in hospital with COVID-19 -- an increase of one since Monday.

Of those in hospital, three were admitted due to COVID-19, and four were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive for the virus on or after admission.

The province is not reporting any new deaths related to COVID-19. P.E.I. has reported a total of 16 COVID-19-related deaths during the pandemic.

According to the province's website, health officials have identified 962 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. The number of new recoveries was not provided Wednesday.

P.E.I. has reported an average of 373 cases per day over the last seven days.

Currently, the Island is reporting 3,355 active cases of COVID-19. To date, the province has announced 15,267 positive cases.

P.E.I.'s dashboard did not provide an update on vaccinations Wednesday.

OUTBREAKS

Public health provided an update on locations with COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long-term care facilities:

The Garden Home

The South Shore Villa

The Summerset Manor

There are currently 27 early learning childcare centres affected by COVID-19.

Of those centres:

21 are open

two are closed

four are operating in a modified or reduced capacity

Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch and Commission scolaire de langue française.